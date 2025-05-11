Zelensky Signals Readiness For Talks If Russia Agrees To Ceasefire Starting May 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed Ukraine's readiness to meet with Russian representatives, provided that a full ceasefire begins on May 12.

The head of state shared this message on Telegram.

“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Zelensky wrote.

He called it a“positive sign” that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. However, the President emphasized that the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to impose stricter sanctions on Russia.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine in the place where they were interrupted in 2022 - in Turkish Istanbul.

