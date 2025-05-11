Women’S ODI Tri-Series: Smriti Hits 116 As India Post Imposing 342/7 Against Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, May 11 (IANS) Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led a terrific Indian batting effort through a magnificent 116 off 101 balls and helped the visitors post a mammoth 342/7 in their 50 overs against in the women's ODI tri-series final at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On a pitch which was initially slow and got better to bat on as the innings progressed, Smriti was at the forefront of a brilliant batting day for India by slamming her 11th ODI hundred and oozing absolute elegance in her stroke-play. Her efforts led the way for India posting the highest total made in a women's ODI game in Sri Lanka.

After being dropped on 21 off Inoka Ranaweera's bowling, Smriti never put a foot wrong in her knock as she reached her century off 92 balls via three consecutive fours off skipper Chamari Athapaththu in the 31st over.

Smriti, who incidentally hit her first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka, was also helped by the fact that each of the other top six Indian batters made or went beyond 30. She shared a 70-run opening stand with Pratika Rawal (30) before joining forces with Harleen Deol (47) for a 120-run partnership for the second wicket.

After that, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues made 41 and 44 respectively, before cameos from Deepti Sharma (20 not out) and Amanjot Kaur (18) ensured India went past the 340-mark. For Sri Lanka, it was a day to forget with the ball and field as they were unable to keep the Indian scoring rate down in the middle overs.

Though Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara and Dewmi Vihanga bagged two wickets each, the Sri Lankan bowling attack lacked any serious penetration and control. There wasn't any visible effort to put pressure back on India, especially with missed catches and run-outs playing their part too, as India managed to make 90 runs in the last four overs and gave the hosts a very uphill mountain to climb if they are to win the tri-series title clash.

Previously, India handed a debut to seam-bowling all-rounder Kranti Goud, who was included in the playing eleven of left-arm spinner Shuchi Upadhyay. Kranti being handed an ODI debut also means all four uncapped players India picked for the ongoing tour have made international cricket appearances.

Kranti came into the limelight via her performances for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and for UP Warriorz in the 2025 WPL. She joined the Indian team in Colombo after seam-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam was ruled out due to a leg injury sustained while playing in the league stage game against South Africa.

Brief scores: India 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47; Sugandika Kumari 2-59, Dewmi Vihanga 2-69) against Sri Lanka.