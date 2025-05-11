403
Moscow, Kiev conduct huge inmate exchange
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kiev have successfully completed a significant prisoner exchange, with each side releasing 246 captives, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement on Saturday. Russia also handed over 31 critically injured soldiers to Ukraine, while receiving about 15 wounded soldiers in return. The swap was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
The Russian Ministry reported that the freed soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving medical treatment and psychological support. They will soon be transferred to Russia for further rehabilitation.
This exchange follows closely behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary Easter ceasefire, which will last from 6:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday until midnight on April 21. Putin expressed hope that Ukraine would accept the truce, which would signal its interest in resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. However, he also instructed Russian troops to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential ceasefire violations.
