Opposition claims Moldovan authorities ‘intimidating’ biggest Christian church
(MENAFN) Moldova's opposition parties have condemned the pro-EU government for its escalating pressure on the country's largest Christian denomination, the Moldovan Orthodox Church. The criticism follows an incident in which Bishop Marchel of Balti and Falesti was blocked by border police from traveling to Jerusalem to participate in Easter celebrations.
The Pobeda – Victorie Bloc, an opposition coalition, expressed its outrage on Telegram, accusing the authorities of using intimidation tactics against Orthodox Christians. They stated that during Holy Week, instead of fostering respect for the faith, the government had deployed force, creating an atmosphere of intimidation and disruption.
Marchel had planned to attend the Holy Fire ritual at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday. However, he claimed that when he arrived at Chisinau Airport on Thursday, he was detained, searched, and prevented from boarding his flight. His passport was only returned after the plane had already departed. He was subsequently stopped again on Friday, preventing him from boarding another flight.
Border police explained that the bishop was late and was subjected to routine processing, though they have not commented on the events surrounding Friday’s incident. Marchel has accused the authorities of lying about the situation.
The Pobeda – Victorie Bloc has demanded an explanation, questioning who gave the order to target the church. They have vowed to resist any efforts to undermine the institution that has historically unified the people of Moldova. In another statement, the bloc accused the government of attempting to discredit the church.
The Party of Socialists (PSRM) also condemned the actions, calling the incident a “deliberate act of spiritual terror” and declaring that any pressure on the church is an assault on Moldova’s very foundations.
Moldova is home to two main Orthodox churches: the Moldovan Orthodox Church, which is aligned with the Russian Orthodox Church, and the smaller Metropolis of Bessarabia, which is affiliated with the Romanian Orthodox Church. The Moldovan Orthodox Church has reported a growing number of cases where clergy members have faced intimidation from government and law enforcement.
