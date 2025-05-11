Prime Minister Meets Palestinian Vice President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received HE Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of Palestine, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.