Seven Engaging Experiences Await At QNL's Booth At Doha International Book Fair

Doha, Qatar: As the third day of the Doha International Book Fair 2025 gets underway, Qatar National Library continues to welcome visitors to its interactive booth at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

With a wide range of creative, engaging and tech-driven activities, the Library is offering meaningful engagement for guests of all ages, bringing together innovation, storytelling and cultural discovery.

The Digital Puzzle Station is an interactive challenge that invites both adults and children to solve puzzles while learning more about the Library. Adults explore its services through puzzle pieces, while kids interact with Ramly, the Children's Library mascot, in an entertaining and educational setting.

Book Recommendation Tool is QNL's book recommendation software helps visitors discover personalised book suggestions from the Library's vast collection, making it easier than ever to find their next favourite read.

At the Digital Poll: Shape Our Next Book Chat visitors are invited to vote for the next featured title in the Library's upcoming book discussions, or even suggest a new one, giving the public the chance to shape the Library's future events.

At the Short Story Dispenser – Write to Inspire booth guests can print a community-written short story and take it home, showcasing creative voices from Qatar through the Library's storytelling initiative.

At the 360° Virtual Tour booth through a touchscreen display, visitors can virtually explore the Library's spaces and services in an immersive and engaging way; ideal for first-time visitors or those planning a future trip.

Photobooth with Mosaic Screen allows visitors to snap their own photo using templates from the Heritage Library's photography collection and enjoy an instant souvenir. Each image contributes to a growing digital mosaic that forms a vibrant visual tribute to the Library's iconic building.