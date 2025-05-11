India, Pakistan Plan Talks On Issues At Neutral Venue

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and will start talks on a broad set of issues at neutral site.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote:“Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials ...”

They spoke to Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.”

Rubio said he was pleased to announce the governments of India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral venue.

The top US diplomat commended Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.

sa