Women, Children Among 8 Injured In Badghis Accident
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Eight individuals have been injured in a traffic accident in western Badghis province.
According to a statement from the police headquarters, the accident occurred on the Band Sabzak route of the Qala-i-Naw-Herat highway on Saturday afternoon.
It said eight people, including women and children, were injured. Three of the injured were evacuated to Herat for treatment, while the remaining five were taken to Badghis provincial hospital.
Police attributed the accident to reckless driving and speeding.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment