Women, Children Among 8 Injured In Badghis Accident

Women, Children Among 8 Injured In Badghis Accident


2025-05-11 04:00:23
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Eight individuals have been injured in a traffic accident in western Badghis province.

According to a statement from the police headquarters, the accident occurred on the Band Sabzak route of the Qala-i-Naw-Herat highway on Saturday afternoon.

It said eight people, including women and children, were injured. Three of the injured were evacuated to Herat for treatment, while the remaining five were taken to Badghis provincial hospital.

Police attributed the accident to reckless driving and speeding.

