Rare-ant traffickers sentenced in African country
(MENAFN) A Kenyan court has sentenced four individuals to either one year in prison or a fine of $7,700 each for attempting to illegally export thousands of live ants, including a rare species, the BBC reported on Wednesday. The convicted individuals, consisting of two Belgian nationals, one Vietnamese, and a Kenyan, were arrested last month in Naivasha, a town in western Kenya. They were found in possession of around 5,000 queen ants, including the rare Messor cephalotes, also known as the Giant African Harvester Ant.
During the court proceedings, the accused pleaded guilty and claimed they were unaware that collecting the ants for hobby purposes was illegal. However, the judge highlighted that the significant number and type of ants involved indicated a clear intent to exploit valuable wildlife. The offenders were not merely in possession of a few ants, but rather a substantial quantity meant for commercial purposes.
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) revealed that the ants were intended for the exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia, with dealers in the UK estimating the value of each ant at £170 ($220). Pat Stanchev, the general manager of the insect trading website Best Ants UK, noted that the ants’ appeal lies in their unique and striking appearance.
KWS reported that the suspects had prepared test tubes to sustain the ants for up to two months, a strategy designed to evade airport screenings. The operation was described as "premeditated" and marked a shift in trafficking trends, moving away from the traditional poaching of large mammals to the smuggling of lesser-known species.
One of the Belgian suspects, David Lornoy, told Reuters that the group did not intend to break any laws, admitting their actions were a result of "accident and stupidity" and appealed for leniency.
Messor cephalotes is a monogynous species, with colonies that can consist of up to 5,000 workers. They primarily feed on seeds, aiding in seed dispersal and soil aeration. The queens of this species can grow to 22 to 25 millimeters in size.
