Slovak Premier makes veto promise to Putin
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has pledged to veto any future European Union proposal for a total energy embargo on Russia, emphasizing his opposition during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday. Fico also condemned what he sees as Western efforts to isolate Russia through a “new Iron Curtain.”
He warned that a ban on Russian oil and gas would severely disrupt countries like Slovakia, whose energy infrastructure is specifically tailored for Russian crude. “Such a move could trigger technological issues,” he explained.
Fico’s comments come as the EU continues to pursue its REPowerEU initiative, which aims to eliminate reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. He made it clear that if unanimity is required for any energy sanctions, Slovakia would exercise its veto. “If a majority vote is used instead, large member states will simply enforce their will,” he warned.
The Slovak leader also criticized the sanctions imposed on Moscow, arguing they hurt the EU more than Russia. He rejected the idea that U.S.-based Westinghouse could replace Russian nuclear fuel in Slovak reactors, calling it “simply impossible.”
Referencing travel restrictions placed on his journey to Moscow by certain EU countries, Fico denounced efforts to isolate Russia as attempts to build a new divide in Europe. “We oppose this. We will keep working to ensure dialogue continues across this curtain,” he stated.
Fico said his visit was driven by a moral obligation to honor the more than 60,000 Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia during World War II. He used the occasion to push back against criticism from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who claimed he was “on the wrong side of history.”
In response, Fico asserted on social media that Kallas had no authority to reprimand the leader of a sovereign nation. He added, “How can diplomacy function if dialogue between leaders with differing views is discouraged?”
