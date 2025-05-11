Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI-powered video recreating iconic WWII announcement by famed Soviet radio broadcaster Yury Levitan gets released


(MENAFN) RT has released an AI-powered video recreating the iconic World War II announcement by famed Soviet radio broadcaster Yury Levitan, marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender. Using advanced Russian artificial intelligence, the project brings Levitan’s voice and likeness back to life to deliver the historic message in both Russian and English.

The announcement, originally aired at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on May 9, 1945, declared: “Attention. This is Moscow speaking. On May 8, 1945, in Berlin, representatives of the German High Command sign the act of unconditional surrender of the German Armed Forces. Germany is utterly defeated.”

The AI restoration was developed by Cognitive Pilot, a Russian AI firm, using its proprietary generative neural network called Ippolit. The technology combined voice synthesis with facial animation to faithfully recreate Levitan’s appearance and distinctive speech style. The English-language version retained Levitan’s voice characteristics while translating the historic message.

During the war, Levitan’s broadcasts echoed from public loudspeakers across the Soviet Union, becoming a powerful symbol of national resilience and hope.

