Azerbaijan Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Urges Dialogue And Regional Stability

“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.