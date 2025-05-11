Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Urges Dialogue And Regional Stability

2025-05-11 02:04:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that it will serve as a step toward easing regional tensions and fostering lasting peace.

According to Azernews , the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying:

“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.”

