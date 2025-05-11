403
Bank of Jordan Supports "Cultivating Awareness" Environmental Program in Schools in Partnership with the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – May 08, 2025) – Bank of Jordan has extended its longstanding support to the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) by supporting the latest phase of the environmental awareness initiative, "If Only You Knew." The new phase, titled "Cultivating Awareness," was implemented in schools across the Kingdom and aims to instill sustainable development values, particularly in agriculture, environmental preservation, and climate action, among students in both public and private schools. This comes as part of a broader vision to nurture a more environmentally aware generation all over Jordan.
Running throughout the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic year, the program extends the strategic partnership between Bank of Jordan and APN, now in its second decade. It reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to education and environmental stewardship as part of its broader social responsibility efforts. By raising awareness of individual roles in tackling environmental and climate challenges, the program contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals and encourages active participation in building a more sustainable future.
The program featured lectures and interactive workshops led by trained volunteers, including Bank of Jordan employees, youth participants, and members of APN. These volunteers were specifically prepared to engage students through practical, interactive methods. The sessions introduced key environmental challenges and encouraged students to adopt responsible behaviors and principles, such as resource conservation and food sovereignty. The program also fostered student participation in environmental dialogue through group discussions and presentations, while environmentally friendly notebooks made from recycled paper were distributed to reinforce the importance of adopting sustainable practices in daily life.
Bank of Jordan’s support for the program reflects its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability. By directing its resources toward initiatives that serve future generations, the bank aims to maximize the positive impact of development programs, particularly those focused on environmental issues. Its long-standing and multi-faceted collaboration with APN stands as a strong example of how partnerships between the private sector and civil society can effectively promote environmental awareness and advance sustainable development goals.
It is worth noting that the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature, founded in 2003, is an independent, non-profit civil society organization committed to defending and restoring natural resources in the face of growing environmental threats. In 2012, it launched the flagship "If Only You Knew" program to promote environmental and agricultural awareness among youth across the region.
