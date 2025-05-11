403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Attack Targets Sudanese Prison
(MENAFN) About 21 individuals lost their lives, and 47 more were injured in a drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that hit the prison in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in southern Sudan.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported this tragic incident on Saturday.
“This deliberate assault on a civilian facility marks a grave escalation in the ongoing violence in the region,” the non-governmental group stated in a press release.
The prison, which is home to nearly 5,000 prisoners, was the main target of the attack.
In response, government spokesperson and Information Minister Khalid Al-Aiser condemned the assault, calling it “a full-fledged war crime,” which only adds to the long list of violations by the militia and its supporters against Sudanese civilians.
This attack on El-Obeid came as Sudan continued to face relentless drone assaults on Port Sudan, the country’s temporary administrative capital in the east. The city endured its seventh consecutive day of such attacks.
Eyewitnesses informed a news agency that drones targeted Port Sudan at dawn on Saturday, though the strikes were met with anti-aircraft fire.
This attack followed another similar assault on Friday, marking the seventh day of drone strikes, all of which were thwarted by Sudanese army air defense systems.
Since Sunday, Port Sudan has endured continuous drone strikes aimed at both military and civilian sites. These attacks have ignited fires at key infrastructure, including oil depots and a power station.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported this tragic incident on Saturday.
“This deliberate assault on a civilian facility marks a grave escalation in the ongoing violence in the region,” the non-governmental group stated in a press release.
The prison, which is home to nearly 5,000 prisoners, was the main target of the attack.
In response, government spokesperson and Information Minister Khalid Al-Aiser condemned the assault, calling it “a full-fledged war crime,” which only adds to the long list of violations by the militia and its supporters against Sudanese civilians.
This attack on El-Obeid came as Sudan continued to face relentless drone assaults on Port Sudan, the country’s temporary administrative capital in the east. The city endured its seventh consecutive day of such attacks.
Eyewitnesses informed a news agency that drones targeted Port Sudan at dawn on Saturday, though the strikes were met with anti-aircraft fire.
This attack followed another similar assault on Friday, marking the seventh day of drone strikes, all of which were thwarted by Sudanese army air defense systems.
Since Sunday, Port Sudan has endured continuous drone strikes aimed at both military and civilian sites. These attacks have ignited fires at key infrastructure, including oil depots and a power station.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment