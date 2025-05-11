Gaza“Dying Of Thirst” As Water Systems Collapse: Water Authority

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, May 11 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian Water Authority (PWA), warned yesterday that, the Gaza Strip is facing a water crisis and“dying of thirst,” due to the near-total collapse of water and sanitation services, amid the ongoing conflict with the Israeli regime.

In a statement, the authority said, the Zionist Israeli military operations, widespread infrastructure damage, power outages, and restrictions on fuel and essential supplies, have brought water services to a near standstill.

The PWA reported that, 85 percent of water and sanitation facilities in the enclave have been severely damaged, leaving residents with an average of just three to five litres of water per person per day – well below the World Health Organisation's minimum emergency standard of 15 litres.

The statement also warned of growing public health risks, citing the discharge of untreated wastewater into residential areas, and the use of salty, undrinkable water by residents.

The PWA accused Israel of violating international humanitarian law, and called for an immediate halt to military operations, an end to what it described as“systematic occupation practices,” the lifting of the blockade, and the protection of water sector workers.

Separately, the media office of the Hamas-run government in Gaza accused the Zionist Israeli regime of committing“organised crimes” against more than two million civilians in the enclave, by enforcing a comprehensive blockade and restricting the entry of humanitarian supplies.

In a statement on Friday, the office said, the cruel Israeli regime had kept all Gaza crossings closed, for 70 consecutive days, blocking the entry of an estimated 39,000 aid trucks, carrying fuel, food, and medical supplies, despite what it called a worsening humanitarian and health crisis.

The malicious Israeli regime has shut access to Gaza since March 2, following the end of the first phase of a ceasefire deal reached with Hamas in January. A second phase has yet to be implemented due to disagreements between the parties.– NNN-WAFA