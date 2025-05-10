Energy Minister Inspects Manganese Project In Southern Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh visited on Saturday the manganese project in Wadi Um Ghada, located in the Wadi Araba area, southern Jordan.During his visit, Kharabsheh emphasized the importance of the project in exploring manganese ores, aligning with global market demands for a range of strategic minerals. Manganese is one of the critical elements required worldwide, playing a vital role in industries such as steel production, batteries used for energy storage, and metal and medical industries.He affirmed that the launch of such projects is part of the ministry's efforts to revitalize the mining sector, aiming to boost its contribution to the GDP, expand employment opportunities, and improve the living standards of local communities.Kharabsheh explained that the first phase of the project, which began at the start of this year and will continue until the end of the year, includes conducting mineral studies and microscopic analysis of the manganese ore quality and associated elements.Initial findings from the ore samples showed concentrations ranging from 30% to more than 55% within a layer of arkosic sandstone in Wadi Um Ghada, approximately 100 km north of Aqaba. The project targets an area of about 15 km2 to identify the highest purity levels of the main manganese and nickel deposits through exploratory drilling covering the entire region. Several rock samples have been collected, and a plan has been initiated, which includes drilling wells exceeding 50 meters, scheduled for completion before the end of the year.Hisham Zyoud, Director of Geology and Mining at the ministry, stated that the ministry is currently implementing several exploration projects, including geochemical surveys in Wadi Shbaika, as well as drilling projects in Wadi Um Ghada. Other projects include silica upgrading in the Dabbat Hanout area and evaluating basalt ores in northeastern Jordan.Zyoud further added that preliminary analysis results of the manganese samples revealed nickel concentrations exceeding 2000 parts per million, along with traces of barium and copper elements surpassing 5000 parts per million.