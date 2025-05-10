Delhi Airport News: Travel Advisory Issued Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, 'Flight Adjustments, Longer Waiting Time...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport operations has issued a travel to fliers on Sunday as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to brew, with Islamabad violating a ceasefire hours after much-awaited“bilateral understanding” was reached following four days of deadly clashes.

Delhi Airport operations has advised its passengers to keep following official updates, suggesting potential adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints in the wake of deteriorating India-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

In a statement, Delhi Airport said the operations continue to run smoothly but“in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints.”

“Passengers are encouraged to: Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels; Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage; Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays; Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation; Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.”

“We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content.”

Meanwhile, as many as 32 airports across Northern and Western India have been temporarily closed for all civil flight operations , said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities.

The notices to Airmen (NOTAM) are effective from 9 May 2025 to 14 May 2025, which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15 May 2025, due to operational reasons.

The 32 airports include: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh , Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad of breaching it.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, with projectiles and flashes lighting up the night sky over Jammu, mirroring the events of the previous evening, while shots were also reported in Baramulla and a blast was heard in Sopore.

In a media briefing close to midnight, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take“appropriate steps” to address these violations and deal with the situation with“seriousness and responsibility”.