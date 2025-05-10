Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum.
MANAMA -- Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said the Kingdom is keen on Syria's stability, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity to achieve peace and security as well as meet its people's aspirations.
ISLAMABAD -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East could only be achieved through a two-state solution, warning of the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip due to the aid blockade. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment