Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the cease-fire agreement reached by India and Pakistan, hoping it would be helpful for restoring security and stability in the region

KUWAIT -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum.

MANAMA -- Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said the Kingdom is keen on Syria's stability, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity to achieve peace and security as well as meet its people's aspirations.

ISLAMABAD -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East could only be achieved through a two-state solution, warning of the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip due to the aid blockade. (end) mb