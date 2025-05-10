403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Information Min. Inaugurates 20Th Arab Media Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated on Saturday evening the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum.
The three-day forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, under the theme "Media Challenges in Light of Advancing Technology and Digital Transformation."
In a speech delivered on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister Al-Mutairi emphasized that the world is experiencing exceptional times, witnessing profound changes and rapid transformations in the media landscape.
He added that the communications and information revolution has become the primary driver of societal trends and an effective tool in shaping public opinion, shaping awareness, and altering patterns of interaction between individuals and institutions.
He added, "In light of this new reality, digital media in all its forms and platforms has become a pivotal player in influencing the course of events.
This requires us to confront challenges with a strategic vision, professional competence, a full understanding of transformations, and preparation for a more complex and advanced future, with renewed capabilities and a solid foundation of values and responsibility."
He emphasized that Kuwait has been and continues to be a beacon of Arab media, an environment that nurtures thought and creativity, and an arena for dialogue and openness.
"The wise political leadership has given the media a special status as a pillar of development and a means of enlightenment.
They have supported national media institutions, ensured responsible freedom of expression, and kept pace with digital transformations to provide a renewed and influential national media, under the continued support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister."
Minister Al-Mutairi continued that, within this framework, the State of Kuwait has been keen to launch a number of pioneering media and cultural initiatives, organize conferences and forums, and enhance the technical infrastructure of the media.
Among the most prominent of these initiatives recently is the launch of the (51) electronic platform, which documented Kuwait's artistic and media heritage and made it available to present and future generations in a blend of authenticity and modernity.
The minister pointed out that the selection of the State of Kuwait as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025 represents a culmination of its ongoing role and well-deserved Arab recognition of its contributions to supporting media freedoms, strengthening cultural identity, and consolidating professional values.
This selection coincides with this session of the forum, giving it a special character and additional impetus to continue our media mission with an advanced vision and collective responsibility.
Minister Al-Mutairi expressed his deep pride in the selection of the United Arab Emirates as the guest of honor for this year's forum.
This is a well-deserved choice for a country with a clear footprint in the field of Arab media and a pioneering approach in supporting media initiatives, adopting modern technologies, and producing distinguished content, reflecting its leadership in this vital sector and enhancing its active presence in regional and international forums. (end)
shd
The three-day forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, under the theme "Media Challenges in Light of Advancing Technology and Digital Transformation."
In a speech delivered on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister Al-Mutairi emphasized that the world is experiencing exceptional times, witnessing profound changes and rapid transformations in the media landscape.
He added that the communications and information revolution has become the primary driver of societal trends and an effective tool in shaping public opinion, shaping awareness, and altering patterns of interaction between individuals and institutions.
He added, "In light of this new reality, digital media in all its forms and platforms has become a pivotal player in influencing the course of events.
This requires us to confront challenges with a strategic vision, professional competence, a full understanding of transformations, and preparation for a more complex and advanced future, with renewed capabilities and a solid foundation of values and responsibility."
He emphasized that Kuwait has been and continues to be a beacon of Arab media, an environment that nurtures thought and creativity, and an arena for dialogue and openness.
"The wise political leadership has given the media a special status as a pillar of development and a means of enlightenment.
They have supported national media institutions, ensured responsible freedom of expression, and kept pace with digital transformations to provide a renewed and influential national media, under the continued support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister."
Minister Al-Mutairi continued that, within this framework, the State of Kuwait has been keen to launch a number of pioneering media and cultural initiatives, organize conferences and forums, and enhance the technical infrastructure of the media.
Among the most prominent of these initiatives recently is the launch of the (51) electronic platform, which documented Kuwait's artistic and media heritage and made it available to present and future generations in a blend of authenticity and modernity.
The minister pointed out that the selection of the State of Kuwait as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025 represents a culmination of its ongoing role and well-deserved Arab recognition of its contributions to supporting media freedoms, strengthening cultural identity, and consolidating professional values.
This selection coincides with this session of the forum, giving it a special character and additional impetus to continue our media mission with an advanced vision and collective responsibility.
Minister Al-Mutairi expressed his deep pride in the selection of the United Arab Emirates as the guest of honor for this year's forum.
This is a well-deserved choice for a country with a clear footprint in the field of Arab media and a pioneering approach in supporting media initiatives, adopting modern technologies, and producing distinguished content, reflecting its leadership in this vital sector and enhancing its active presence in regional and international forums. (end)
shd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment