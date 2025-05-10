Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Passenger Advisory Amid India-Pak Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Delhi Airport on Sunday issued an advisory for passengers amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

According to the advisory issued at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, Delhi Airport operations continue to rum smoothly. However, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints.

The passengers are advised to stay updated through their respective airlines's communication channels, adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage, arrive well in advance to accomodate possible security delays, extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation and verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

The advisory added: "We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content."

As per the latest direction from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 32 airports will remain closed for civil flights till May 15 morning amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Earlier on Saturday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), defence sources said on Friday.

The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets.

The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

The announcement comes as Pakistan continues to provoke India since it targeted several terror sites under Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces have been actively countering the aerial strikes, delivering a proportionate and firm response to Pakistan's escalations.