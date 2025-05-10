Global Tea Sensation CHAGEE Opened U.S. First Modern Tea House At Westfield Century City, Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Emily Ratajkowski, a model, actress, and author appeared at the grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 9. Throughout the weekend, CHAGEE will host an interactive experience in The Atrium from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Guests can sample CHAGEE's best-selling BOYA Tea Latte while being immersed in the CHAGEE universe – from the rich history of tea to CHAGEE's journey of becoming a leading premium tea drinks brand with over 6,400 stores as of December 31,2024.

The vision of CHAGEE is to bring people together through modern tea-serving tea lovers in 100 countries, delivering 15 billion cups annually, and creating 300,000 jobs worldwide.

CHAGEE Westfield Century City is designed to provide an escape from the stress and pace of living in Los Angeles, seamlessly blending ancient and modern in an environment that satisfies all five senses, allowing guests to relax, revitalize and reconnect over an exquisite cup of modern tea. CHAGEE tea is served in an iconic, ornate cup that reflects the premium nature of the tea that has been tailored for a new generation of tea drinkers.

The shop takes customers on an age-long tour of tea making with tea-inspired natural design elements that honor the purity and quality of their tea. CHAGEE has brought tea brewing into the modern era, honoring traditional tea craftsmanship while embracing modern innovation. CHAGEE's automated tea brewing machine leverages intelligence-powered technology to consistently prepare orders according to customer preferences. CHAGEE also uses tea extraction technology, which involves grinding tea leaves and using high-pressure, high-temperature machines to extract the best components from the tea. This process enhances flavor profiles, revealing rich flavors that have remained hidden in tea for centuries that are now brought to light.

For its U.S. debut, CHAGEE is offering three signature series - Tea Lattes, Pure Teas, and Other Specialty Tea. The BOYA Tea Latte is CHAGEE's signature bestseller, with millions of cups sold to date as of August 13, 2024. Light, floral, and refreshingly creamy, this blend pairs Yunnan's high-mountain green tea with Fujian's prized white-tip green tea for a delicate, uplifting sip. The Peach Oolong Tea Latte is another fan favorite. Aromatic, fruity, and perfectly balanced, it features Golden Guanyin oolong with a naturally sweet and irresistible flavor.

CHAGEE also offers a variety of pastries such as a jasmine tea-infused cruffin, croissants, ricotta cake, and chocolate chip cookies.

Within the store, guests who purchase a large size drink during the grand opening through May 11 will receive a Tear & Win Cup with the chance to win various prizes.

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE was founded in 2017 by a group of passionate tea lovers and is a leading premium tea drinks brand. Our vision is to bring people together through modern tea-serving tea lovers in 100 countries, delivering 15 billion cups annually, and creating 300,000 jobs worldwide. CHAGEE sources premium tea leaves from around the world. Our stores have teas from Yunnan (one of the world's finest tea-growing regions), Fujian, Dabie Mountains, Sri Lanka, and other renowned tea-producing areas. In April 2025, CHAGEE was officially listed on the Nasdaq, with stores across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and more.

