Blackout News: Full List Of Cities Impacted On Saturday After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian states, like Punjab and Rajasthan, were among many others which were witnessing another blackout on Saturday, May 10, as local reports emerged about Pakistan violating the ceasefire hours after announcing the agreement between themselves and India.

| Pakistan violates ceasefire LIVE: Blackout in Vaishno Devi, Jaisalmer, others

Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the Indian airspace.

According to local resident reports, Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts .

List of areas under Blackout

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Barmer in Rajasthan

Jodhpur in Rajasthan

| Terror attack on military unit in Nagrota, Pak violates bilateral understanding

Moga in Punjab

Ferozepur in Punjab

Barnala in Punjab

Hoshiarpur in Punjab

Fazilka in Punjab

Pathankot In Punjab

Patiala in Punjab

Muktsar in Punjab

Kutch in Gujarat

Bhuj in Gujarat

Ambala in Haryana

Hisar in Haryana

Chandigarh (Complete blackout)

| BIG BREAKING | Drones spotted in Gujarat's Kutch, hours after Ind-Pak ceasefire

Jammu (Complete blackout)

Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir

RS Pura in Jammu & Kashmir

Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir

Katra in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir

Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir

Nagrota in Jammu & Kashmir

Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir

Doda in Jammu & Kashmir

| IND PAK News LIVE: Blasts, drones, blackouts in Srinagar, Rajasthan, Punjab India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday, May 10 announced that the nation has entered into an agreement with Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, to stop firing action on each other through land and air from 5 p.m. (IST).

“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri.

Moments after the announcement, Pakistan opened up its airspace, and India turned its lights back on in areas like Punjab hours ahead of Pakistan violating the deal.

Earlier during the day, according to top government officials, India warned Pakistan that“any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly.”

According to the latest reports, Indian government sources told the media that Pakistan has violated the“bilateral understanding” which put a halt on all firing and military action on land, air and sea.

Read all Operation Sindoor-related news here

(With live video inputs from wire agencies)