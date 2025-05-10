Blackout News: Full List Of Cities Impacted On Saturday After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Agreement
Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the Indian airspace.
According to local resident reports, Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts .List of areas under Blackout
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan
Barmer in Rajasthan
Jodhpur in Rajasthan
Moga in Punjab
Ferozepur in Punjab
Barnala in Punjab
Hoshiarpur in Punjab
Fazilka in Punjab
Pathankot In Punjab
Patiala in Punjab
Muktsar in Punjab
Kutch in Gujarat
Bhuj in Gujarat
Ambala in Haryana
Hisar in Haryana
Chandigarh (Complete blackout)
Jammu (Complete blackout)
Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir
RS Pura in Jammu & Kashmir
Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir
Katra in Jammu & Kashmir
Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir
Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir
Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir
Nagrota in Jammu & Kashmir
Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir
Doda in Jammu & Kashmir
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday, May 10 announced that the nation has entered into an agreement with Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, to stop firing action on each other through land and air from 5 p.m. (IST).
“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri.
Moments after the announcement, Pakistan opened up its airspace, and India turned its lights back on in areas like Punjab hours ahead of Pakistan violating the deal.
Earlier during the day, according to top government officials, India warned Pakistan that“any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly.”
According to the latest reports, Indian government sources told the media that Pakistan has violated the“bilateral understanding” which put a halt on all firing and military action on land, air and sea.
