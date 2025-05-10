BIG BREAKING Drones Spotted In Gujarat's Kutch, Hours After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan Conflict:“Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now.” confirmed Surat MLA and Minister of State- Home, Industries, Transport, Youth & Sports, Harsh Sanghavi.

India and Pakistan have agreed an immediate and full ceasefire to the conflict that has escalated for weeks in Kashmir, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 on 22 April.

US president, Donald Trump, announced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after deadly attacks between the nuclear-armed rivals. The ceasefire came after a“a long night of talks mediated by the United States”, Donald Trump said.

The announcement, confirmed by both India and Pakistan, came after India and Pakistan fired volleys of missiles across their borders on Saturday as the escalated their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. In addition, the vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh will receive bolstered security.

Singh said while attending a high-level joint meeting today with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments to review security preparedness of technical and scientific installations across the country, as per a Ministry of Science & Technology release.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat reviewed the security measures implemented by the administration in the border districts from the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. This assessment aimed to ensure that all precautionary steps are being effectively enforced to maintain peace and stability in the region.

During the review, detailed information was obtained regarding the coordination between the state administration and central agencies, particularly concerning citizen safety. Emphasis was placed on the availability of essential commodities, as well as the functioning of transportation and communication systems. The Chief Minister issued necessary directives to guarantee that the administration remains fully prepared to respond promptly and efficiently to any adverse situations that may arise.