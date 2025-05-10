Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Expresses Support For Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan

Baku Expresses Support For Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan


2025-05-10 03:06:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire announced between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the matter.

“We hope this ceasefire will contribute to the de-escalation of tensions in the region, as well as to the establishment of lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust,” the statement reads.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109532419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search