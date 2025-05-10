Baku Expresses Support For Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan
Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the matter.
“We hope this ceasefire will contribute to the de-escalation of tensions in the region, as well as to the establishment of lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust,” the statement reads.
