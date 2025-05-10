Ukrainian Drones Obliterate Russian Saboteurs Near Kurakhove
The unit reported this on Telegram and released a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.
“The 'ceasefire' ended rather quickly, and Russian forces resumed offensives in several sections of the front,” the statement reads.
At night, the drone pilots of the unit neutralized an enemy SRG that had infiltrated a village near Kurakhove and opened fire at Ukrainian defenders.
Using several drones, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian assault and halted any further attempted advance.
As a result, the group of four Russian invaders was completely eliminated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian cannon, eliminate seven invaders near Vovchansk
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian saboteurs attempted to approach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions during the“ceasefire” by disguising themselves as friendly forces.
