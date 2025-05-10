Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drones Obliterate Russian Saboteurs Near Kurakhove

Ukrainian Drones Obliterate Russian Saboteurs Near Kurakhove


2025-05-10 03:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of Ukraine's National Guard special unit neutralized a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) near Kurakhove in Donetsk region during night raid.

The unit reported this on Telegram and released a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

“The 'ceasefire' ended rather quickly, and Russian forces resumed offensives in several sections of the front,” the statement reads.

At night, the drone pilots of the unit neutralized an enemy SRG that had infiltrated a village near Kurakhove and opened fire at Ukrainian defenders.

Using several drones, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian assault and halted any further attempted advance.

As a result, the group of four Russian invaders was completely eliminated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian cannon, eliminate seven invaders near Vovchansk

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian saboteurs attempted to approach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions during the“ceasefire” by disguising themselves as friendly forces.

MENAFN10052025000193011044ID1109532409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search