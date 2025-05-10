Ukrainian Drones Obliterate Russian Saboteurs Near Kurakhove

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of Ukraine's National Guard special unit neutralized a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) near Kurakhove in Donetsk region during night raid.

The unit reported this on Telegram and released a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

“The 'ceasefire' ended rather quickly, and Russian forces resumed offensives in several sections of the front,” the statement reads.

At night, the drone pilots of the unit neutralized an enemy SRG that had infiltrated a village near Kurakhove and opened fire at Ukrainian defenders.

Using several drones, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian assault and halted any further attempted advance.

As a result, the group of four Russian invaders was completely eliminated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian saboteurs attempted to approach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions during the“ceasefire” by disguising themselves as friendly forces.