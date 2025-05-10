Kuwait Hosts The Kuwait Sustainable Energy Conference On May 11-13

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, represented by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, is hosting the Kuwait Sustainable Energy Conference and its accompanying exhibition at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in collaboration with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

The conference, which is being held under the patronage of Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, will begin on Sunday (tomorrow) and continue until the 13th of this month. Its primary goal is to raise community awareness about preserving natural resources.

Additionally, the conference aims to facilitate the transition to sustainable energy sources in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and to strengthen regional cooperation between Arab countries and the Mediterranean region in research, development, and exchanging renewable energy technology.

This event will enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors by showcasing the latest innovations and national initiatives in energy, water, and the environment. It will also reinforce Kuwait's leading role in clean energy and sustainability on regional and international levels.

Throughout the conference, discussion sessions and interactive workshops will be held, featuring the participation of local and international experts. (end) fr