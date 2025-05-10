India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Solar Glass Imports From China And Vietnam

MENAFN - KNN India)India has imposed an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 664 per tonne on imports of certain types of solar glass from China and Vietnam for a five-year period.

The measure aims to protect domestic manufacturers from cheap imports from these two countries, according to a government notification.

The duty was implemented following a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigation arm of India's commerce ministry.

The DGTR recommended the anti-dumping measures after concluding there was a substantial increase in the volume of dumped imports of the glass from China and Vietnam in both absolute and relative terms.

The products affected include Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated and Uncoated Glass, commonly used in solar panels. These products are also known by various names including Solar Glass, Low Iron Solar Glass, Solar PV Glass, High Transmission Photovoltaic Glass, and Tempered Low Iron Patterned Solar Glass.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of imposition of the provisional anti-dumping duty, that is, December 4, 2024, unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier," the finance ministry stated in a notification. The duty will range between USD 570 and USD 664 per tonne.

The investigation was initiated following applications from Borosil Renewables Ltd, representing the domestic industry. In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Borosil welcomed the decision, stating it would encourage rapid and significant growth in domestic manufacturing of solar glass.

Anti-dumping investigations are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been harmed by surges in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, duties are imposed under the multilateral trade regime of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), of which both India and China are members.

The measure is intended to ensure fair trading practices and create a level playing field for domestic producers competing with foreign manufacturers and exporters.

India has previously imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to address cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(KNN Bureau)