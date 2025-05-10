403
German spies give AfD pardon
(MENAFN) Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has temporarily lifted its designation of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a “confirmed right-wing extremist” group, awaiting the outcome of a legal challenge.
This decision, announced on Thursday, follows the BfV's previous classification of the AfD as extremist based on a report suggesting that the party advocates policies that marginalize individuals with migrant backgrounds, especially Muslims. The BfV had claimed that the AfD "disregards human dignity" and used inflammatory rhetoric, such as referring to migrants as "knife-wielding," which implied violent tendencies among non-European ethnic groups.
In response, the AfD leadership condemned the classification as politically motivated and filed a lawsuit in Cologne, arguing that the accusations lacked sufficient evidence. Consequently, the BfV temporarily suspended the label but stated that it would continue to monitor the party as a “suspected extremist” organization.
This designation would have allowed the BfV to conduct extensive surveillance of AfD activities, while the lower-level status of “suspected extremist” still permits monitoring under stricter judicial oversight. AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla praised the suspension as an important step toward challenging the accusations of right-wing extremism.
The decision has sparked debate among German politicians. Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz and incoming Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed reservations about banning the AfD, instead advocating for addressing its rise through effective governance. Dobrindt also highlighted the need to discuss the factors driving the AfD’s popularity, which recent polls show has made it the most supported party in Germany, with a 26% approval rating. The party's surge is often linked to public discontent with immigration policies, economic struggles, and perceived inefficiency in government actions.
