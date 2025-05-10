403
XI declares Russia, China will battle ‘coercion’ on world stage
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, declared that China and Russia must jointly oppose unilateralism and coercive practices on the global stage.
Xi arrived in the Russian capital to participate in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. At the start of their talks on Thursday, Xi emphasized the strong ties between the two nations and their shared responsibility as major global powers and permanent UN Security Council members.
“China is ready to work alongside Russia to defend the truth of World War II history,” Xi said, denouncing the rise of unilateral and force-driven approaches in international relations.
He praised the progress made under his and Putin’s leadership, stating that political cooperation had strengthened, practical collaboration had expanded, and cultural and regional exchanges had gained momentum.
Putin, for his part, underlined that the partnership between Russia and China is not aimed at any third party. “Our cooperation serves the interests of our people and is not directed against anyone,” he said, describing the relationship as equal, mutually beneficial, and based on strategic decisions to build lasting friendship and cooperation.
Russia and China have long maintained close relations and reaffirmed their “no-limits” partnership in 2022. The two countries have also moved toward reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar, with over 95% of bilateral trade now conducted in rubles and yuan, according to Russian officials.
