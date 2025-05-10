403
Pakistan, India Announce Immediate Ceasefire
(MENAFN) In a significant development following four days of intense military exchanges, Pakistan and India announced a mutual agreement to cease fire, effective immediately. The announcement came on Saturday following diplomatic efforts spearheaded by several international actors.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities, stating, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." He revealed that the recent escalation prompted outreach from various nations, including the U.S., Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, ultimately leading to the ceasefire agreement reached through intensive diplomatic engagement throughout the day.
Simultaneously, in New Delhi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the press that the two nations had agreed to halt military actions along their borders and the Line of Control (LoC). "Pakistan (Director General of Military Operations, or DGMO) called the DGMO of India at 15:35 local time earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 17:00 local time today. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding." Misri stated. He further added that the Director Generals of Military Operations from both sides are scheduled to hold another discussion on May 12.
The recent surge in tensions began on Wednesday when India launched airstrikes targeting locations within Pakistan. This action was reportedly in retaliation for the killing of 26 individuals by gunmen in Pahalgam, a town in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the previous month. The situation along the LoC, the de facto border dividing Kashmir, had been volatile, with reports of exchanges of fire and artillery between Indian and Pakistani troops stationed on either side.
