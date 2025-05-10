Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Defense Provides Housing To Military Personnel As Part Of Social Protection Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To support the implementation of the President of Azerbaijan's Decree on "Measures to Strengthen the Social Protection of Military Personnel," efforts are underway to provide permanent housing to military members, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defense has shared details of this initiative, announcing that a group of military personnel-those who have served for 20 years or more, as well as military personnel released to the reserve and their heirs-have been allocated apartments in the MIDA Residential Complex in Sumgayit.

This housing program is being carried out in phases, and ongoing efforts to enhance the social welfare of military personnel will continue.