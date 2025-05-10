403
Lebanese Pres. Kuwait Visit...Bolsters Political Stability, Promises Economic Horizons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanon and Kuwait are ready to rev their diplomatic and political gears as the new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to visit Kuwait on May 11-12.
The visit carries an important meaning for Lebanon, specifically after a long period of absence of such high-level events. It is also looked upon as another milestone for ties as well as intra-Arab cooperation.
In this regard, President of the Lebanese Economic Social and Environmental Council Charles Arbid affirmed that ties between the two countries went beyond politics, saying that the people of both nations always stood together during dire times as well as moments of prosperity.
Lebanon is facing a dire economic situation, which requires vigilance and preparations, affirmed the official, hoping that the visit by Aoun would boost economic cooperation.
He touted Lebanese promising investments within energy, infrastructural development, knowledge economy, tourism, and financial services, noting that Kuwait could play a leading role in each sector.
Similarly, the chairman of the Council of Development and Reconstruction, Nabil Jesser commended the assistance provided by the state of Kuwait in vital sectors such as education, health, environment, and basic services, stressing that Kuwait had left a remarkable imprint in the mind of the Lebanese people.
Observers in Lebanon view the upcoming visit by President Aoun as another step that would add to the historic ties, saying that it was the first of such visits that came after the ceasefire agreement of November 27 with the Israeli occupation, which still, despite the agreement, continues to assault Lebanon, causing loss of lives, wounds, and destruction of infrastructure.
The visit is also viewed as reconnecting Lebanon with the GCC and the Arab world as a whole, providing a door for Kuwaitis and others to explore opportunities and boost cooperation on all possible levels.
Earlier in the day, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said that the upcoming visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will expresses deep appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people and leadership for their nonstop support to Lebanon.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister underlined the significance of continued support extended by the State of Kuwait to the government and people of Lebanon under various circumstances, saying, "Kuwait has always been supportive of Lebanon and a key partner of its development process."
The Lebanese official called for boosting cooperation protocols between the two countries, namely within commercial exchange and tourism, commending in this regard Kuwait's hosting of the large Lebanese community on its soil.
Rajji hoped that the visit would meet the high expectations of both people, wishing for positive results furthering Lebanese-Kuwaiti ties.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
