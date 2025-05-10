Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pak, India Agree To Immediate Ceasefire, US Says It Mediated The Truce

Pak, India Agree To Immediate Ceasefire, US Says It Mediated The Truce


2025-05-10 09:02:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a“full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Read Also Brick by Brick, Then Boom: What Uri Lost in Minutes Stay Calm, Ignore Rumours: J&K Govt Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” he said.

He said he was“pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” he added.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire with immediate effect.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10052025000215011059ID1109531705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search