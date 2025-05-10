403
Kotak Life And Wondrlab Celebrate The Viraasat Of Mothers Through A Heartwarming New Film
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10th May 2025: This Mother's Day, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Kotak Life”), in collaboration with creative partner Wondrlab, launched a poignant new film that celebrates the quiet, powerful lessons passed down from mothers, not as grand declarations, but as everyday actions that shape who we become.
At the heart of the campaign lies a simple, resonant truth: the greatest gift a mother leaves behind isn't love, it's Viraasat. Or as the brand beautifully puts it: "Ma ki di hui Viraasat."
The campaign, conceptualised in conjunction with Kotak Life and executed by Wondrlab, is a departure from typical Mother's Day narratives. It moves away from sentimentality and instead celebrates the sweetness of learning, the power of routine moments and the emotional wealth passed down by mothers to their children.
Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Nair, CMO and Head - Customer Value Management and Health Tech, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, said,“A mother's true legacy lies in the way she shapes hearts and minds. Her values don't just stay with us-they become us. This film is an ode to every mother who quietly prepares her children for the world, one life lesson at a time."
Speaking about the campaign, Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani Content Leads Wondrlab said, we wrote this film with an immense sense of nostalgia. The brief inspired us to journey back in time and pick out vivid moments that actually helped us learn from our mothers. It was truly a magical trip down memory lane, reminiscing and realising how much of an imprint our moms leave on us.
About Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) is a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak). Kotak Life provides world-class insurance products with high customer empathy. Its product suite leverages the combined prowess of protection and long-term savings. Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India with 323 branches across 152 cities and has covered more than 5 crore active lives as on 31st March 2025.
