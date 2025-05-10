Dhanush Plays A Character Called Deva In Sekhar Kammula's ‘Kubera’!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The makers of director Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated pan-Indian movie, 'Kubera', featuring actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead, on Saturday disclosed that actor Dhanush plays a character called Deva in the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The update came on a day Dhanush completed 23 years as an actor in the film industry.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to congratulate the actor on a fine acting career.

It said, "Twenty three years of a remarkable actor whose journey of hard work, passion, and dedication continues to inspire. @dhanushkraja is all set to win hearts as #DEVA in #SekharKammulasKuberaa. More updates loading soon... Stay tuned! Releasing worldwide on June 20, 2025."

The film triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs right from the day it was announced. By the time, the unit released the first single from the film called 'Poyivaa Nanba' in Tamil, 'Poyiraa Mama' in Telugu, 'Poyivaa Nanba' in Malayalam, 'HogiBaa Geleya' in Kannada and 'Jaake Aana Yaara' in Hindi, fans were eagerly awaiting updates.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film, which is to hit screens on June 20 this year, is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays the role of a beggar who later rises to become a mafia king in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to either of these speculations.

On the technical front, 'Kubera' has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.