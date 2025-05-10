India's BIG WARNING To Pakistan: Any Future Act Of Terror Will Be Considered An 'Act Of War', Say Sources

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly, top government sources told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi.

India-Pakistan conflict: Developments so far

The meeting took place following India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in reply to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations, which the government confirmed during a media briefing on Saturday morning.

Precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter jets, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the briefing.

Pakistan fired drones, possibly armed, at multiple locations for the second consecutive night on Friday. Heavy shelling was also reported from across the Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations like Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Gunshots and explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence system intercepted these drones.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)