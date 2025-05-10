403
Omani Foreign Minister Announces Fourth Iran, U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) Iran and the United States are set to engage in their fourth session of indirect negotiations this Sunday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to an announcement by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Friday.
"After coordination with both Iran and the US, the fourth round of negotiations is set to take place on Sunday, 11 May in Muscat," Albusaidi stated on his X account.
He did not offer additional specifics.
Previously, an Iranian state-run news agency cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who confirmed that Oman would serve as the host for the upcoming round of discussions between Iran and the US.
“Regarding the venue and the start time of the negotiations, coordination is being awaited from the Omani side,” he remarked.
This round of indirect dialogue between Tehran and Washington was initially planned for May 3 in Rome but was delayed due to logistical complications, as per the Omani foreign minister, who is facilitating the discussions.
The renewed talks follow a March exchange of correspondence between United States Leader Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which led to prior indirect engagements in Oman and Rome.
