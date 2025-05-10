MENAFN - AzerNews) An event marking the 102nd anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Paris, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France,reports.

The ceremony took place at the Embassy's Cultural Center, where Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, and Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev, delivered keynote remarks. In their speeches, they highlighted Heydar Aliyev's pivotal role in guiding the Azerbaijani people through turbulent historical and political periods, and in laying the foundation for the country's independence and development.

Speakers emphasized that under Heydar Aliyev's visionary leadership, Azerbaijan emerged as a pillar of regional stability and a proactive member of the international community. He played a critical role in building strong ties with UNESCO and other major international organizations, advancing Azerbaijan's global presence.

The legacy of Heydar Aliyev, they noted, continues to shape modern Azerbaijan - a nation progressing steadily under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has remained committed to his father's political vision. That legacy was especially evident in Azerbaijan's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the 2023 local anti-terror operation, under the command of President Ilham Aliyev.

Today, thanks to President Aliyev's strategic leadership, Azerbaijan stands as a confident, victorious, and increasingly influential state on the global stage.

The event featured a documentary film showcasing key milestones in Heydar Aliyev's life and leadership. The program also included a musical performance by Paris conservatory graduate Agaragim Guliyev, who played several of the National Leader's favorite pieces on the flute.

The event was attended by diplomats based in Paris, members of the Azerbaijani community, diaspora representatives, and Azerbaijani students residing in the French capital - all paying tribute to a leader remembered with deep respect and lasting gratitude.