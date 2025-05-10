403
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Over India, Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) Top American and Saudi officials held telephone conversations on Saturday with their Indian and Pakistani peers, as part of increased diplomatic efforts to ease escalating hostilities after reciprocal aerial assaults between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed his Saudi peer, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, about the evolving regional circumstances following Pakistan’s initiation of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, also known as Iron Wall, during which Al-Fatah missiles were launched in retaliation to Indian military actions, based on a release from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Saudi foreign minister “expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives and appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response," the statement said.
In addition, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, made visits to both New Delhi and Islamabad in the past two days.
Al-Jubeir urged for a reduction in tensions between the two countries possessing nuclear capabilities.
He held discussions with Pakistani Premier Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, following an unannounced visit to New Delhi the previous day, where he conferred with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar noted he had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday.
"India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so," he posted on X.
