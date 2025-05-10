EU Views Positively Türkiye's Potential Role As Mediator Between Ukraine And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union views positively Türkiye's potential role as a mediator in negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war and achieve peace.

This was stated by the Head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Thomas Hans Osowski, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Today, Türkiye is offering to play its part in any negotiations that, as we also hope, will end Russia's criminal operation against Ukraine. So this is more than welcome," noted Thomas Hans Osowski.

The head of the EU mission in Ankara emphasized Türkiye's positive achievements as a mediator, particularly regarding the agreements on the“grain corridor.”

“We are very grateful for the positive mediating position Türkiye has taken over the past years. Much has been achieved. We had the Black Sea Grain Initiative - and it worked,” said the European diplomat.

He also stressed that Türkiye is a loyal and strong guarantor of the Montreux Convention of 1936 which prohibits the passage of warships through the straits during wartime. Türkiye upheld this, making a huge contribution to de-escalating the war in the Black Sea.

Ankara plans to urge Kyiv and Moscow to begin negotiations, prepares“diplomatic contacts” – media

As Ukrinform reported, on May 5, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which he emphasized the importance of cooperation to end Russia's war against Ukraine.