All Haj Flights Cancelled Till May 14

In continuation to this office notification dated 09-05-2025, it is to intimate that in view of the prevailing situation all Chartered Haj Flights which were scheduled upto 14-05-2025 stand cancelled,” reads a notification.

The notification added that the pilgrims are advised to remain patient and wait for further instructions.

The revised flight schedule for alternate arrangements shall be communicated promptly through official channels, it added.

Pertinently, the Haj flights have been cancelled for the fourth straight day today since May 07.

