Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
All Haj Flights Cancelled Till May 14

2025-05-10 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In wake of the prevailing situation, the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has decided to cancel all the chartered Hajj flights till May 14.

In continuation to this office notification dated 09-05-2025, it is to intimate that in view of the prevailing situation all Chartered Haj Flights which were scheduled upto 14-05-2025 stand cancelled,” reads a notification.

The notification added that the pilgrims are advised to remain patient and wait for further instructions.

The revised flight schedule for alternate arrangements shall be communicated promptly through official channels, it added.

Pertinently, the Haj flights have been cancelled for the fourth straight day today since May 07.

