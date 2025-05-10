Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Culture In Focus: A Vibrant Weekend Across Brazil, May 10-11, 2025


2025-05-10 05:00:39
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Join the cultural celebration in Brazil on May 10-11, 2025, featuring festivals, exhibitions, and diverse artistic events.

The weekend of May 10-11, 2025, promises to be a cultural milestone in Brazil, with an eclectic lineup of events celebrating the nation's artistic diversity and dynamism.

From groundbreaking exhibitions to music festivals, captivating theater to vibrant street fairs, the capitals of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro , Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre offer something for every taste.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a mosaic of experiences that capture the heartbeat of Brazilian culture.
São Paulo: Cultural Epicenter
São Paulo takes center stage with Virada Cultural 2025 (May 10-11, from 6 PM, various locations), a free, 24-hour festival featuring over 800 performances, including concerts by Leo Santana and BK, theater, dance, and free access to museums like MASP.

At MASP (Av. Paulista, 1510), the exhibition Five Essays on MASP (Tue-Sun, 10 AM-6 PM, R$75, free on Tuesdays) reimagines the museum's collection.

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (Rua Alvares Penteado, 112) hosts the Indigenous Cinema Showcase (through May 25, times vary, free), presenting 33 indigenous films.

Families can enjoy the musical Mrs. Doubtfire (Teatro Liberdade, May 7-11, 3 PM and 7 PM, from R$50), while the MST Agrarian Reform Fair (Parque da Agua Branca, May 8-11, 8 AM-8 PM, free) blends gastronomy, music, and sustainability discussions.


Rio de Janeiro: Rhythm and Heritage
In Rio, the Sala Cecilia Meireles (Rua da Lapa, 47) hosts the Petrobras Symphony Orchestra for its 50th anniversary (May 10, 7:30 PM, R$50-R$120), performing classical and Brazilian works.

The free Quintal dos Botecos (May 10-11, 12 PM-10 PM, locations TBD) celebrates Rio's bar culture with samba, choro, and street food.

The Museu de Arte Moderna (Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85) offers contemporary exhibitions (May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM, R$20, free on Sundays).

Musicalidade Negra (May 10, 8 PM, venue TBD, R$50-R$100) features Marcel Powell and Nilze Carvalho in a vibrant blend of Afro-Brazilian rhythms.
Brasilia: Art and Innovation
Brasilia's cultural scene shines with pre-events for AgroBrasilia 2025 (Parque Tecnologico Ivaldo Cenci, May 10-11, 8 AM-6 PM, free), featuring music and crafts.

The Biblioteca Nacional de Brasilia (Setor Cultural da Republica) hosts literary talks (May 10-11, 10 AM-4 PM, free), fostering intellectual exchange.

Local blues and rock bands like Molinas perform (May 10-11, times vary, venues TBD, free or low-cost), adding a modern edge.
Belo Horizonte: Jazz and Classics
Belo Horizonte's Savassi Festival 2025 (May 10-11, Savassi neighborhood, 2 PM-10 PM, mostly free) fills the streets with jazz and workshops.

The SESC Palladium (Av. Augusto de Lima, 420) presents theater and music (May 10-11, times vary, R$20-R$80), showcasing local talent.
Florianópolis: Island Charm
Florianópolis hosts the FestPran Cultural Festival (Clube SERPRA, Pranchita, May 8-10, 6 PM-11 PM, free, possible extension to May 11), with music and art exhibitions.

The Lagoa da Conceicao Artisan Fair (Praca Bento Silverio, May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM, free) offers crafts, music, and local cuisine.
Curitiba: Festivals and Tradition
Curitiba pulses with the Warung Day Festival (Pedreira Paulo Leminski, May 10, 12 PM-12 AM, R$150-R$500), a 12-hour electronic music event, followed by the Curitiba Country Festival (same venue, May 11, 2 PM-11 PM, R$80-R$300).

The Largo da Ordem Fair (Centro Historico, May 11, 9 AM-2 PM, free) charms with crafts and chorinho music.
Porto Alegre: Resilience and Roots
Porto Alegre's Guitarras do Sul Festival (various venues, May 10-11, 4 PM-10 PM, mostly free) features guitarists Frank Solari and Nei Van Soria.

The Brique da Redencao Fair (Parque Farroupilha, May 11, 9 AM-5 PM, free) offers crafts and samba, while SESC Porto Alegre (Av. Alberto Bins, 665) hosts theater and music (times vary, R$20-R$60).

As Brazil's cultural calendar bursts into life, these events invite us to celebrate our shared heritage and creative spirit.

From urban festivals to intimate performances, May 10-11 offers a chance to connect with the soul of the nation.

For a full list of events, see below, and check local platforms (e.g., com, gov) for updates.
Detailed Cultural Events: May 10-11, 2025
São Paulo
1. Virada Cultural 2025

  • Type: Multidisciplinary Festival
  • Venue: Various locations (e.g., Vale do Anhangabaú, MASP)
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, from 6 PM, 24 hours
  • Details: Over 800 performances, including music (Leo Santana, BK), theater, dance, and free museum access.
  • Tickets: Mostly free; some events via com.

2. Five Essays on MASP

  • Type: Art Exhibition
  • Venue: MASP, Av. Paulista, 1510, Bela Vista
  • Date/Time: Tue-Sun, 10 AM-6 PM (Thu until 8 PM)
  • Details: Explores MASP's collection in the new Pietro Maria Bardi Building.
  • Tickets: R$75, free on Tuesdays org/ingressos).

3. Indigenous Cinema Showcase

  • Type: Film Festival
  • Venue: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Rua Alvares Penteado, 112, Centro
  • Date/Time: Through May 25, times vary
  • Details: 33 films highlighting indigenous narratives.
  • Tickets: Free com/cultura).

4. Mrs. Doubtfire

  • Type: Musical Theater
  • Venue: Teatro Liberdade, Rua Conde de Sao Joaquim, 129, Liberdade
  • Date/Time: May 7-11, 3 PM and 7 PM
  • Details: Musical adaptation of the classic film.
  • Tickets: From R$50 com).

5. MST Agrarian Reform Fair

  • Type: Cultural/Gastronomic Event
  • Venue: Parque da Agua Branca, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 455, Agua Branca
  • Date/Time: May 8-11, 8 AM-8 PM
  • Details: Over 1,700 products, music, and sustainability talks.
  • Tickets: Free.

6. Festival Cultural no Vale do Anhangabaú

  • Type: Multidisciplinary Event
  • Venue: Vale do Anhangabaú, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-10 PM
  • Details: Street culture, dance, music, and a Candlelight concert.
  • Tickets: Free.

7. Popload Festival 2025 (Pre-Events)

  • Type: Music Festival
  • Venue: Parque Ibirapuera
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times TBD (main event May 31)
  • Details: Indie music pop-up performances.
  • Tickets: From R$150 com).

8. SP Por Todas as Maes

  • Type: Cultural Event
  • Venue: Tatuape Metro and Luz CPTM Stations
  • Date/Time: May 7-11, 10 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Mother's Day music, dance, and art.
  • Tickets: Free.

9. Feira de Artes Graficas (7th Edition)

  • Type: Art/Music Event
  • Venue: Museu Afro Brasil, Parque Ibirapuera
  • Date/Time: May 9-11, 10 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Features Tigana Santana and Afro-Brazilian art.
  • Tickets: Free.

10. In On It

  • Type: Theater
  • Venue: Teatro Tucarena, Rua Monte Alegre, 1024, Perdizes
  • Date/Time: May 9-11, Fri-Sat 9 PM, Sun 6 PM
  • Details: Comedic-drama with Emilio de Mello and Enrique Diaz.
  • Tickets: R$120, half-price R$60 com).

11. Diario de Uma Mulher Comum

  • Type: Theater
  • Venue: Sesc Consolacao, Rua Dr. Vila Nova, 245, Vila Buarque
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, Sat 8 PM, Sun 6 PM
  • Details: Andrea Beltrao stars in a play about a lawyer's life during Brazil's dictatorship.
  • Tickets: R$70, half-price R$35, Sesc R$21 com).

12. Casas de Cultura Programming

  • Type: Multidisciplinary Event
  • Venue: Various Casas de Cultura (e.g., Sao Rafael, Brasilandia)
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
  • Details: Free music, dance, theater, and capoeira workshops.
  • Tickets: Free gov).

Rio de Janeiro
1. Petrobras Symphony Orchestra 50th Anniversary

  • Type: Classical Music Concert
  • Venue: Sala Cecilia Meireles, Rua da Lapa, 47, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 10, 7:30 PM
  • Details: Classical and Brazilian repertoire.
  • Tickets: R$50-R$120 com).

2. Quintal dos Botecos

  • Type: Cultural/Gastronomic Event
  • Venue: Itinerant (likely Copacabana/Botafogo)
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 12 PM-10 PM
  • Details: Live samba, choro, and street food.
  • Tickets: Free com).

3. MAM Rio Program

  • Type: Art Exhibition
  • Venue: Museu de Arte Moderna, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Contemporary Brazilian art exhibitions.
  • Tickets: R$20, free on Sundays.

4. Musicalidade Negra

  • Type: Music Concert
  • Venue: TBD (likely Botafogo)
  • Date/Time: May 10, 8 PM
  • Details: Marcel Powell and Nilze Carvalho perform samba and Afro-Brazilian music.
  • Tickets: R$50-R$100 com).

5. Mosteiro de Sao Bento Visit

  • Type: Cultural/Religious Event
  • Venue: Mosteiro de Sao Bento, Rua Dom Gerardo, 68, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-11 AM
  • Details: Gregorian chant mass and Baroque architecture tours.
  • Tickets: Free, donations welcome.

6. Rock Beats Acustico

  • Type: Music Concert
  • Venue: TBD (likely Botafogo/Laranjeiras)
  • Date/Time: May 11, 8 PM
  • Details: Acoustic classic rock performance.
  • Tickets: From R$60 com).

7. Distrito Bossa Nova

  • Type: Music/Theater Festival
  • Venue: Theatro Municipal de Niteroi, Rua XV de Novembro, 35, Niteroi
  • Date/Time: May 8-10, 7 PM-10 PM (possible May 11 extension)
  • Details: Bossa nova concerts and theater.
  • Tickets: R$40-R$80.

8. Molejazz

  • Type: Music Concert (Jazz)
  • Venue: TBD (likely Santa Teresa/Lapa)
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, evening
  • Details: Free jazz performances in public spaces.
  • Tickets: Free com).

9. Samba do Peixe

  • Type: Music Event (Samba)
  • Venue: TBD (likely Laranjeiras/Botafogo)
  • Date/Time: May 11, 3 PM-8 PM
  • Details: Samba roda with classic repertoire.
  • Tickets: Free or low-cost com).

Brasilia
1. AgroBrasilia 2025 (Pre-Events)

  • Type: Cultural/Agricultural Fair
  • Venue: Parque Tecnologico Ivaldo Cenci
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 8 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Music, crafts, and agricultural displays.
  • Tickets: Free com).

2. Biblioteca Nacional de Brasilia Program

  • Type: Literary Event
  • Venue: Biblioteca Nacional, Setor Cultural da Republica
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-4 PM
  • Details: Book readings and author talks.
  • Tickets: Free (metropoles).

3. Molinas and Procurados Blues Band

  • Type: Music Concert (Blues/Rock)
  • Venue: TBD
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, evening
  • Details: Local blues and rock performances.
  • Tickets: Free or low-cost com).

4. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)

  • Type: Classical Music
  • Venue: TBD
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times TBD (main event May 21)
  • Details: Possible open rehearsals or pop-up performances.
  • Tickets: TBD com).

Belo Horizonte
1. Savassi Festival 2025

  • Type: Music Festival (Jazz)
  • Venue: Savassi neighborhood
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 2 PM-10 PM
  • Details: Jazz concerts, exhibitions, and workshops.
  • Tickets: Mostly free com).

2. SESC Palladium Programming

  • Type: Theater/Music
  • Venue: SESC Palladium, Av. Augusto de Lima, 420, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
  • Details: Local theater and music performances.
  • Tickets: R$20-R$80 com).

3. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)

  • Type: Classical Music
  • Venue: TBD
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times TBD (main event May 17)
  • Details: Possible pop-up performances.
  • Tickets: TBD com).

Florianópolis
1. FestPran Cultural Festival

  • Type: Multidisciplinary Event
  • Venue: Clube SERPRA, Pranchita
  • Date/Time: May 8-10, 6 PM-11 PM (possible May 11 extension)
  • Details: Music by Perola Negra, G10, and art exhibitions.
  • Tickets: Free.

2. Lagoa da Conceicao Artisan Fair

  • Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
  • Venue: Praca Bento Silverio, Lagoa da Conceicao
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Crafts, live music, and local cuisine.
  • Tickets: Free.

3. Local Music Performances

  • Type: Music Concerts
  • Venue: Teatro Ademir Rosa, Beira-Mar Continental
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
  • Details: Samba, MPB, and rock performances.
  • Tickets: R$30-R$100 com).

Curitiba
1. Warung Day Festival

  • Type: Electronic Music Festival
  • Venue: Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Rua Joao Gava, 970, Abranches
  • Date/Time: May 10, 12 PM-12 AM
  • Details: 12 hours of electronic music with international DJs.
  • Tickets: R$150-R$500 com).

2. Curitiba Country Festival

  • Type: Country Music Festival
  • Venue: Pedreira Paulo Leminski
  • Date/Time: May 11, 2 PM-11 PM
  • Details: National sertanejo artists and family activities.
  • Tickets: R$80-R$300 com).

3. Teatro Guaira Programming

  • Type: Theater/Music
  • Venue: Teatro Guaira, Rua XV de Novembro, 971, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
  • Details: Theater, ballet, or concerts.
  • Tickets: R$20-R$100 gov).

4. Largo da Ordem Fair

  • Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
  • Venue: Largo da Ordem, Centro Historico
  • Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-2 PM
  • Details: Crafts, chorinho music, and regional food.
  • Tickets: Free.

Porto Alegre
1. Guitarras do Sul Festival

  • Type: Music Festival (Instrumental)
  • Venue: Various venues
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 4 PM-10 PM
  • Details: Guitarists Frank Solari, Nei Van Soria, and workshops.
  • Tickets: Free, workshops may require registration com).

2. Feira do Livro (Pre-Events)

  • Type: Literary Event
  • Venue: Praca da Alfandega, Centro Historico
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
  • Details: Book launches and talks.
  • Tickets: Free.

3. Brique da Redencao Fair

  • Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
  • Venue: Parque Farroupilha (Redencao)
  • Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-5 PM
  • Details: Crafts, samba, and gaucho culture.
  • Tickets: Free.

4. SESC Cultural Programming

  • Type: Theater/Music
  • Venue: SESC Porto Alegre, Av. Alberto Bins, 665, Centro
  • Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
  • Details: Theater, gaucho music, and workshops.
  • Tickets: R$20-R$60 com).

