Culture In Focus: A Vibrant Weekend Across Brazil, May 10-11, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Join the cultural celebration in Brazil on May 10-11, 2025, featuring festivals, exhibitions, and diverse artistic events.
The weekend of May 10-11, 2025, promises to be a cultural milestone in Brazil, with an eclectic lineup of events celebrating the nation's artistic diversity and dynamism.
From groundbreaking exhibitions to music festivals, captivating theater to vibrant street fairs, the capitals of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro , Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre offer something for every taste.
Prepare to immerse yourself in a mosaic of experiences that capture the heartbeat of Brazilian culture.
São Paulo: Cultural Epicenter
São Paulo takes center stage with Virada Cultural 2025 (May 10-11, from 6 PM, various locations), a free, 24-hour festival featuring over 800 performances, including concerts by Leo Santana and BK, theater, dance, and free access to museums like MASP.
At MASP (Av. Paulista, 1510), the exhibition Five Essays on MASP (Tue-Sun, 10 AM-6 PM, R$75, free on Tuesdays) reimagines the museum's collection.
The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (Rua Alvares Penteado, 112) hosts the Indigenous Cinema Showcase (through May 25, times vary, free), presenting 33 indigenous films.
Families can enjoy the musical Mrs. Doubtfire (Teatro Liberdade, May 7-11, 3 PM and 7 PM, from R$50), while the MST Agrarian Reform Fair (Parque da Agua Branca, May 8-11, 8 AM-8 PM, free) blends gastronomy, music, and sustainability discussions.
Rio de Janeiro: Rhythm and Heritage
In Rio, the Sala Cecilia Meireles (Rua da Lapa, 47) hosts the Petrobras Symphony Orchestra for its 50th anniversary (May 10, 7:30 PM, R$50-R$120), performing classical and Brazilian works.
The free Quintal dos Botecos (May 10-11, 12 PM-10 PM, locations TBD) celebrates Rio's bar culture with samba, choro, and street food.
The Museu de Arte Moderna (Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85) offers contemporary exhibitions (May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM, R$20, free on Sundays).
Musicalidade Negra (May 10, 8 PM, venue TBD, R$50-R$100) features Marcel Powell and Nilze Carvalho in a vibrant blend of Afro-Brazilian rhythms.
Brasilia: Art and Innovation
Brasilia's cultural scene shines with pre-events for AgroBrasilia 2025 (Parque Tecnologico Ivaldo Cenci, May 10-11, 8 AM-6 PM, free), featuring music and crafts.
The Biblioteca Nacional de Brasilia (Setor Cultural da Republica) hosts literary talks (May 10-11, 10 AM-4 PM, free), fostering intellectual exchange.
Local blues and rock bands like Molinas perform (May 10-11, times vary, venues TBD, free or low-cost), adding a modern edge.
Belo Horizonte: Jazz and Classics
Belo Horizonte's Savassi Festival 2025 (May 10-11, Savassi neighborhood, 2 PM-10 PM, mostly free) fills the streets with jazz and workshops.
The SESC Palladium (Av. Augusto de Lima, 420) presents theater and music (May 10-11, times vary, R$20-R$80), showcasing local talent.
Florianópolis: Island Charm
Florianópolis hosts the FestPran Cultural Festival (Clube SERPRA, Pranchita, May 8-10, 6 PM-11 PM, free, possible extension to May 11), with music and art exhibitions.
The Lagoa da Conceicao Artisan Fair (Praca Bento Silverio, May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM, free) offers crafts, music, and local cuisine.
Curitiba: Festivals and Tradition
Curitiba pulses with the Warung Day Festival (Pedreira Paulo Leminski, May 10, 12 PM-12 AM, R$150-R$500), a 12-hour electronic music event, followed by the Curitiba Country Festival (same venue, May 11, 2 PM-11 PM, R$80-R$300).
The Largo da Ordem Fair (Centro Historico, May 11, 9 AM-2 PM, free) charms with crafts and chorinho music.
Porto Alegre: Resilience and Roots
Porto Alegre's Guitarras do Sul Festival (various venues, May 10-11, 4 PM-10 PM, mostly free) features guitarists Frank Solari and Nei Van Soria.
The Brique da Redencao Fair (Parque Farroupilha, May 11, 9 AM-5 PM, free) offers crafts and samba, while SESC Porto Alegre (Av. Alberto Bins, 665) hosts theater and music (times vary, R$20-R$60).
As Brazil's cultural calendar bursts into life, these events invite us to celebrate our shared heritage and creative spirit.
From urban festivals to intimate performances, May 10-11 offers a chance to connect with the soul of the nation.
For a full list of events, see below, and check local platforms (e.g., com, gov) for updates.
Detailed Cultural Events: May 10-11, 2025
São Paulo
1. Virada Cultural 2025
2. Five Essays on MASP
3. Indigenous Cinema Showcase
4. Mrs. Doubtfire
5. MST Agrarian Reform Fair
6. Festival Cultural no Vale do Anhangabaú
7. Popload Festival 2025 (Pre-Events)
8. SP Por Todas as Maes
9. Feira de Artes Graficas (7th Edition)
10. In On It
11. Diario de Uma Mulher Comum
12. Casas de Cultura Programming
Rio de Janeiro
1. Petrobras Symphony Orchestra 50th Anniversary
2. Quintal dos Botecos
3. MAM Rio Program
4. Musicalidade Negra
5. Mosteiro de Sao Bento Visit
6. Rock Beats Acustico
7. Distrito Bossa Nova
8. Molejazz
9. Samba do Peixe
Brasilia
1. AgroBrasilia 2025 (Pre-Events)
2. Biblioteca Nacional de Brasilia Program
3. Molinas and Procurados Blues Band
4. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)
Belo Horizonte
1. Savassi Festival 2025
2. SESC Palladium Programming
3. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)
Florianópolis
1. FestPran Cultural Festival
2. Lagoa da Conceicao Artisan Fair
3. Local Music Performances
Curitiba
1. Warung Day Festival
2. Curitiba Country Festival
3. Teatro Guaira Programming
4. Largo da Ordem Fair
Porto Alegre
1. Guitarras do Sul Festival
2. Feira do Livro (Pre-Events)
3. Brique da Redencao Fair
4. SESC Cultural Programming
Rio de Janeiro
1. Petrobras Symphony Orchestra 50th Anniversary
Type: Classical Music Concert
Venue: Sala Cecilia Meireles, Rua da Lapa, 47, Centro
Date/Time: May 10, 7:30 PM
Details: Classical and Brazilian repertoire.
Tickets: R$50-R$120 com).
2. Quintal dos Botecos
Type: Cultural/Gastronomic Event
Venue: Itinerant (likely Copacabana/Botafogo)
Date/Time: May 10-11, 12 PM-10 PM
Details: Live samba, choro, and street food.
Tickets: Free com).
3. MAM Rio Program
Type: Art Exhibition
Venue: Museu de Arte Moderna, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo
Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
Details: Contemporary Brazilian art exhibitions.
Tickets: R$20, free on Sundays.
4. Musicalidade Negra
Type: Music Concert
Venue: TBD (likely Botafogo)
Date/Time: May 10, 8 PM
Details: Marcel Powell and Nilze Carvalho perform samba and Afro-Brazilian music.
Tickets: R$50-R$100 com).
5. Mosteiro de Sao Bento Visit
Type: Cultural/Religious Event
Venue: Mosteiro de Sao Bento, Rua Dom Gerardo, 68, Centro
Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-11 AM
Details: Gregorian chant mass and Baroque architecture tours.
Tickets: Free, donations welcome.
6. Rock Beats Acustico
Type: Music Concert
Venue: TBD (likely Botafogo/Laranjeiras)
Date/Time: May 11, 8 PM
Details: Acoustic classic rock performance.
Tickets: From R$60 com).
7. Distrito Bossa Nova
Type: Music/Theater Festival
Venue: Theatro Municipal de Niteroi, Rua XV de Novembro, 35, Niteroi
Date/Time: May 8-10, 7 PM-10 PM (possible May 11 extension)
Details: Bossa nova concerts and theater.
Tickets: R$40-R$80.
8. Molejazz
Type: Music Concert (Jazz)
Venue: TBD (likely Santa Teresa/Lapa)
Date/Time: May 10-11, evening
Details: Free jazz performances in public spaces.
Tickets: Free com).
9. Samba do Peixe
Type: Music Event (Samba)
Venue: TBD (likely Laranjeiras/Botafogo)
Date/Time: May 11, 3 PM-8 PM
Details: Samba roda with classic repertoire.
Tickets: Free or low-cost com).
Brasilia
1. AgroBrasilia 2025 (Pre-Events)
Type: Cultural/Agricultural Fair
Venue: Parque Tecnologico Ivaldo Cenci
Date/Time: May 10-11, 8 AM-6 PM
Details: Music, crafts, and agricultural displays.
Tickets: Free com).
2. Biblioteca Nacional de Brasilia Program
Type: Literary Event
Venue: Biblioteca Nacional, Setor Cultural da Republica
Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-4 PM
Details: Book readings and author talks.
Tickets: Free (metropoles).
3. Molinas and Procurados Blues Band
Type: Music Concert (Blues/Rock)
Venue: TBD
Date/Time: May 10-11, evening
Details: Local blues and rock performances.
Tickets: Free or low-cost com).
4. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)
Type: Classical Music
Venue: TBD
Date/Time: May 10-11, times TBD (main event May 21)
Details: Possible open rehearsals or pop-up performances.
Tickets: TBD com).
Belo Horizonte
1. Savassi Festival 2025
Type: Music Festival (Jazz)
Venue: Savassi neighborhood
Date/Time: May 10-11, 2 PM-10 PM
Details: Jazz concerts, exhibitions, and workshops.
Tickets: Mostly free com).
2. SESC Palladium Programming
Type: Theater/Music
Venue: SESC Palladium, Av. Augusto de Lima, 420, Centro
Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
Details: Local theater and music performances.
Tickets: R$20-R$80 com).
3. Andrea Bocelli Concert (Related Events)
Type: Classical Music
Venue: TBD
Date/Time: May 10-11, times TBD (main event May 17)
Details: Possible pop-up performances.
Tickets: TBD com).
Florianópolis
1. FestPran Cultural Festival
Type: Multidisciplinary Event
Venue: Clube SERPRA, Pranchita
Date/Time: May 8-10, 6 PM-11 PM (possible May 11 extension)
Details: Music by Perola Negra, G10, and art exhibitions.
Tickets: Free.
2. Lagoa da Conceicao Artisan Fair
Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
Venue: Praca Bento Silverio, Lagoa da Conceicao
Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
Details: Crafts, live music, and local cuisine.
Tickets: Free.
3. Local Music Performances
Type: Music Concerts
Venue: Teatro Ademir Rosa, Beira-Mar Continental
Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
Details: Samba, MPB, and rock performances.
Tickets: R$30-R$100 com).
Curitiba
1. Warung Day Festival
Type: Electronic Music Festival
Venue: Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Rua Joao Gava, 970, Abranches
Date/Time: May 10, 12 PM-12 AM
Details: 12 hours of electronic music with international DJs.
Tickets: R$150-R$500 com).
2. Curitiba Country Festival
Type: Country Music Festival
Venue: Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Date/Time: May 11, 2 PM-11 PM
Details: National sertanejo artists and family activities.
Tickets: R$80-R$300 com).
3. Teatro Guaira Programming
Type: Theater/Music
Venue: Teatro Guaira, Rua XV de Novembro, 971, Centro
Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
Details: Theater, ballet, or concerts.
Tickets: R$20-R$100 gov).
4. Largo da Ordem Fair
Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
Venue: Largo da Ordem, Centro Historico
Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-2 PM
Details: Crafts, chorinho music, and regional food.
Tickets: Free.
Porto Alegre
1. Guitarras do Sul Festival
Type: Music Festival (Instrumental)
Venue: Various venues
Date/Time: May 10-11, 4 PM-10 PM
Details: Guitarists Frank Solari, Nei Van Soria, and workshops.
Tickets: Free, workshops may require registration com).
2. Feira do Livro (Pre-Events)
Type: Literary Event
Venue: Praca da Alfandega, Centro Historico
Date/Time: May 10-11, 10 AM-6 PM
Details: Book launches and talks.
Tickets: Free.
3. Brique da Redencao Fair
Type: Cultural/Artisan Event
Venue: Parque Farroupilha (Redencao)
Date/Time: May 11, 9 AM-5 PM
Details: Crafts, samba, and gaucho culture.
Tickets: Free.
4. SESC Cultural Programming
Type: Theater/Music
Venue: SESC Porto Alegre, Av. Alberto Bins, 665, Centro
Date/Time: May 10-11, times vary
Details: Theater, gaucho music, and workshops.
Tickets: R$20-R$60 com).
