'Operation Sindoor' Has Raised The Cost Of Supporting Terrorism For Pakistan, Says Retd Lt. Gen Dua (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In an exclusive interview with IANS, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Satish Dua, who was the Corps Commander during the surgical strikes after the Uri attack, shared his insights on 'Operation Sindoor', a retaliatory military campaign launched after the horrific Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were massacred by terrorists. He pointed out that 'Operation Sindoor' has raised the cost of supporting terrorism for Pakistan.

In a wide-ranging conversation with IANS, he delved into the strategic depth, symbolism, and message sent through the operation, while also discussing Pakistan's continued provocations and India's calibrated military posture.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What is your opinion about the achievement of Operation Sindoor?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the ghastly carnage at Pahalgam. Pakistan has conducted several such attacks by sending terrorists. The first major strike was at Uri, where they killed our soldiers. At that time, I was the Corps Commander when we launched the surgical strikes. For the first time, we went across and hit terrorist camps. That was a shallow strike, around 4-5 kilometres in depth.

Then came Pulwama, and we conducted a strike deep inside at Balakot. But this time, in Pahalgam, they targeted tourists, and that too, selectively based on religion and gender. It was a heinous act. In response, major measures were taken, like invoking the Indus Water Treaty, which had never happened before. Visas were cancelled, border gates closed, High Commission staff reduced, and strong diplomatic steps were taken. The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting and announced that a military response would follow.

Two weeks later, 'Operation Sindoor' was launched. Unlike earlier strikes, this time we hit the terrorists' headquarters, their hubs, and training centres, at nine locations. That was the objective of 'Operation Sindoor'.

They killed the men and spared women, so the symbolism of 'Sindoor' was understood by all of India. Operation Sindoor was non-escalatory. We only targeted terrorist hideouts. No civilian or military installations were attacked. So the onus of escalation is on Pakistan.

IANS: Those terrorists and their masters who told the wives of Pahalgam martyrs,“Go tell Modi” did they get the answer?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: Absolutely. They said,“Modi ko bata dena”, and that sentence became famous. Prime Minister Modi was in Saudi Arabia at that time, and he cut his visit short and returned immediately. He held a high-level meeting, and the steps I mentioned were taken. He announced those steps. PM Modi heard them, and 14 days later, this happened, something that had never happened before.

Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters in Bahawalpur were destroyed. Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Muridke, which is just 30 kilometres from Lahore, was also targeted. Both these cities house the Pakistan Army Corps Headquarters. So, if we can hit these terror HQs, it means we can hit their military HQs too. We have that capability. That's a hidden message. And I'm sure Pakistan and its military understand it well.

IANS: Has Pakistan learned its lesson this time?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: Pakistan never stops its misadventures. Despite defeats in 1947-48, 1965, and the massive 1971 loss, where their country was split and 93,000 soldiers surrendered in a formal ceremony, something unseen since World War-II, they still spin it internally as a victory.

After that, they started a proxy war. So, have they learned their lesson? The short answer is, 'No'. But yes, for the first time, we have spoken about using water as leverage. Three wars and the Kargil conflict passed, and we never did that, because it hurts the common man and farmers in Pakistan. Now, we are doing it. The impact of this will be more significant than kinetic or non-kinetic strikes.

Still, I don't think they'll learn. Why? Because Pakistan's military thrives on anti-India rhetoric. The army has built an empire beyond military duties. They won't give it up. Kashmir remains the glue binding Pakistan.

Right now, Pakistan faces the Baloch issue, Pashtun problem, TTP rebellion, financial collapse, public discontent, and their most popular leader is in jail. The uneasy coalition is run by the Army Chief, who now controls the leadership. Their only escape is India-bashing. That's what unites the people against their own army.

IANS: Pakistan is targeting civilians on the border. What should be our approach?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: Our approach is clear. Both Defence spokespersons and the foreign secretary have repeatedly stated, our response is always measured, restrained, and non-escalatory.

When they carried out the Pahalgam carnage, we said we would hit their headquarters and terror network. Then they sent 400–500 drones. We neutralised all without casualties. Yes, we suffered some losses along the Line of Control. In frustration, they started targeting civilians. We've always said, the onus of escalation is on them. When they escalated, we targeted their air defence systems and destroyed Lahore's air defence.

IANS: Has attacking so effectively against a nuclear-armed state improved India's image and India's defence power, capabilities?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: At this moment, India is doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. We are not trying to earn a status symbol or reputation. We're doing what is right for our national interest.

IANS: Has Operation Sindoor destroyed Pakistan's nuclear deterrence image?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: That's a tough question. Has it destroyed the nuclear deterrence image? No. Pakistan's nuclear power remains intact, just as ours does. But can the nuclear card be used? That's the real question.

The world recognises Pakistan as the epicentre of global terrorism. There is no existential threat to Pakistan, they are the one who is attacking, we are defending. There is no reason for them to use the nuclear card.

IANS: Has India proven its superiority in air defence?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: That is for all to see. Not a single drone strike succeeded. All of the drones were neutralised, no damage was done. They may have been probing our air defence system, looking for gaps, but what they saw is a robust, integrated air defence grid.

IANS: What impact will Operation Sindoor have on terrorism in the Valley?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: Terrorism in the Valley won't end overnight. But we must raise the cost for Pakistan so high that it can't continue supporting terrorism. It can't be said that terrorism will be finished 100 per cent. But we have to bring it below a certain threshold, in control. Some small radicalised elements will always remain. Some radicalised support from Pakistan will always remain. So, I do not see that going away anytime in a hurry. But we have to make sure that it is controlled.

For example, we hit terrorist headquarters in densely populated areas. This also sends a message to Pakistani civilians, don't tolerate terror hubs near your homes. We are increasing the cost for Pakistan.

IANS: How many days will it take for India to overpower Pakistan?

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua: That's an oversimplified question. It doesn't work like that. It depends on escalation metrics, what we call escalation dominance. We aim to control the escalation metrics. That's why we respond the way we do. So, there's no straight answer to "how many days" it would take.