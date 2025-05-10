CM Omar Visits Residential Area Hit By Large Explosion In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited a residential locality in Jammu where an explosion damaged a house and several parked vehicles, officials said.
Abdullah visited the explosion site in Rehari and interacted with the affected family, they said.
People across Jammu on Saturday woke up to blast-like sounds as sirens rang out in the city amid a fresh wave of suspected drone attacks by Pakistan.
Deafening sounds of explosions started rattling Jammu around 5 am, with officials confirming a fresh wave of drone attack from across the border, triggering panic among the people.
A residential building was also damaged in the Roop Nagar area of the city, the officials said.
The fresh attacks followed after Pakistan launched a wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India - from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat - for the second night on Friday.
Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in
response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.
