KFC Canada Suits Up For The Whiteout With Kyle ‘F’ Connor Bucket Takeover

KFC replaces brand icon Colonel Sanders with Kyle 'F' Connor on its famous buckets just in time for the Jets Round 2 playoffs run

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This playoff season, KFC Canada goes full Whiteout to celebrate Jets pride – bucket style. In a bold tribute to Winnipeg's legendary playoff tradition, KFC dropped a custom-designed Whiteout bucket for Game 2 tonight at Canada Life Centre, with one unmistakable facelift: Jets left-winger and fan favourite, Kyle Connor – aka 'KFC' himself. It's a fan-fueled fusion of hockey pride and fried chicken glory, made to rally the city up for the team's playoff run.

The custom-designed KFConnor bucket was handed out to fans inside the arena to wear for Game 2. As a proud partner of the Winnipeg Jets, KFC is bringing the hype beyond the bucket – replacing the iconic Colonel branded signs outside the restaurant at 1275 Portage Avenue with the KFConnor bucket design. The KFConnor bucket will also take over KFC Canada's social channels and pop up across the city in bold, can't miss advertising – continuing to fuel Whiteout pride across the city.

“We're always looking to show up in a way that's bold, creative, and with a distinct local relevance,” said Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager, Media, Partnerships & Regional Marketing at KFC Canada .“The Whiteout is such an iconic ritual – full of pride, passion and community spirit. Partnering with the Winnipeg Jets – and Kyle 'KFC' Connor – felt like a natural connection to bring something fun and memorable to the table, literally.”

The Whiteout isn't the only thing heating up the streets – KFC Canada is serving up game-day energy all playoffs long with two unbeatable deals. Fans can score the iconic Big Crunch sandwich for just $4.95 on Jets game days at participating Winnipeg KFC locations.

For fans across the country, it's Chicken Night in Canada with the Game Night Bundle delivering big-time flavour for just $35. Packed with 6 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, 6 Hot Wings, Large Popcorn Chicken, Large Fries, and 3 Dips, it's made for sharing-and made for game day. Both offers are the perfect way to rally the crew, fuel up, and turn every game into a celebration. Because nothing brings people together coast-to-coast like crispy chicken, playoff passion and a shot at glory.

Imagery for download here .

