Govt Debunks Claims Of India Attacking Nankhana Sahib In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government on Saturday debunked claims that India had launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.
“A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on the Nankhana Sahib gurdwara. This claim is completely fake,” the PIB Fact Check Unit said.
Such content was being circulated to create communal hatred in India, it said.
Nankhana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and the gurdwara is a revered shrine and pilgrimage centre for Sikhs.
The government also dismissed claims that India's power grid has been rendered dysfunctional in a cyberattack by Pakistan, and that there has been a temporary closure of the Mumbai-Delhi airline route.
“These claims are fake,” the government said.
The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons, it said.
