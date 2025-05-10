403
Sandeep Marwah Presents Membership Of Indo-Australia Cultural Forum To Delegates From AMON Business Council, Australia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral ties between India and Australia, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), presented official memberships of the Indo-Australia Film and Cultural Forum to the visiting delegation of the AMON Business Council from Australia.
The delegation, consisting of prominent business and community leaders from Australia, visited Marwah Studios with the objective of strengthening cultural, media, and business relations between the two countries. The Indo-Australia Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative of ICMEI, has been playing a vital role in bridging the gap between the Indian and Australian communities through artistic and cultural exchange programs.
“We would love to be part of the AMON Business Council and support its vision. Our shared idea is to develop and promote strong and meaningful relations between the people of India and Australia using the powerful mediums of art, culture, media, and business,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, while presenting the Forum memberships to the Australian delegates.
The Australian delegation included: Manoj Kumar, Chairman, AMON Business Council Australia, Rahul Singh, President, Nirmal Singh Namdhari, Founding Member and Manjul Thapiyal, Member.
During their interaction at Marwah Studios, discussions were held around collaborative opportunities in film production, student exchange programs, art exhibitions, cultural festivals, and joint business ventures. The visit highlighted the mutual interest in expanding ties not only in the creative industries but also in education, trade, and innovation.
The event concluded with a guided tour of Marwah Studios and a special networking session where ideas were exchanged on launching joint initiatives in both countries. This meeting marks a milestone in Indo-Australian collaboration and reaffirms the importance of people-to-people connections in diplomacy and development.
