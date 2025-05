Miningnewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd.'S (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Flagship Project Poised To Meet Surging Global PGM Needs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is advancing the development of its Waterberg Project in South Africa, a large-scale platinum group metals (“PGM”) mine expected to be among the world's largest and lowest-cost underground operations. In September 2024, an independent definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) was completed for Waterberg, highlighting its robust economics, including projected steady state annual production of 353,208 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, along with significant copper and nickel by-products, over a 54-year mine life. Located in the Bushveld Complex, the project features thick, shallow ore bodies allowing for safer, more efficient mining. Amid rising global demand for PGMs-especially in automotive, electronics, and clean energy sectors-Platinum Group Metals is strategically positioned to meet future market needs.

To view the full article, visit

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN