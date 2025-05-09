Smetanin, Kubilius Discuss Importance Of Independent Satellite Communications

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin and European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius have discussed the mutual integration of the defense industries of the European Union and Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We continued discussions on integrating Ukraine's defense industry into the European defense-industrial base. This time, the focus was on the importance of independent satellite communications and the challenges surrounding this issue in the context of waging war. We also explored opportunities for Ukrainian enterprises within the European defense industry,” Smetanin noted.

In his turn, Kubilius highlighted Ukraine's unique expertise in the defense industry and emphasized the importance of ensuring a closer mutual integration between the defense industries of the EU and Ukraine, as well as strengthening cooperation in various areas of defense and space.

Among other things, the parties spoke about the upcoming Ukraine-EU Defence Industries Forum, taking place in Brussels next week.

A reminder that, during the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius mentioned that the European Union could provide more extensive and strategic support to Ukraine, namely through the efficient use of frozen Russian assets.

Photo: Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry