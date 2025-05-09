The Brotherhood Sister Sol Celebrates 30 Years Of Youth Empowerment At Gala Honoring Gap Inc. CEO Mark Breitbard

Milestone evening in New York City highlights BroSis's national impact and honors corporate leader advancing equity and education.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), a nationally acclaimed Harlem-based nonprofit dedicated to youth development and social justice, celebrated 30 years of transformational impact at its annual Voices Gala last night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The event honored Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap, for his lasting commitment to equity, youth empowerment, and community-led change.

The evening brought together over 500 civic leaders, changemakers, philanthropists, and supporters to uplift the work of BroSis, which has become a national model for guiding Black and Latinx youth from elementary school through college and into careers.

"This anniversary is about more than reflection - it's about celebrating the brilliance of our young people and the power of collective action," said Khary Lazarre-White, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "Mark Breitbard has stood with BroSis as a partner and advocate for years and we were thrilled to recognize and honor him."

Under Breitbard's leadership, Gap has partnered with BroSis to support crucial programs like academic support, arts education, college prep, and mental health resources, that empower hundreds of youth every year.

"When I look at the impact BroSis has made over the last 30 years - building leaders, demanding justice, reimagining community - we are truly grateful to be in BroSis' orbit," said Mark Breitbard. "What you do is inspiring and necessary. This partnership is not just the right thing to do - it's good for business."

Since its founding in 1995, BroSis has provided youth with year-round holistic programming. The organization's results are exceptional: over the past seven years, 100% of its high school seniors have graduated, and 94% have gone on to higher education - two-thirds of them as first-generation college students.

"At BroSis, when a young person joins our village, they become part of a family," said BroSis Co-Founder and Associate Executive Director Jason Warwin. "That means providing year-round support, including financial, health, academic, and legal assistance."

As it enters its fourth decade, BroSis remains committed to deepening its impact and expanding its reach - ensuring that even more young people can lead, innovate, and create positive change in their communities.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

Founded in 1995, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) is a social justice and youth development organization based in Harlem with national influence. BroSis empowers Black and Latinx youth through long-term, holistic programming focused on education, leadership development, and community organizing. To learn more, visit .

